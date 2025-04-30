JKBOSE 12th Results 2025 announced, how to download JKBOSE 12th Results 2025 have been announced by the Jammu and Kashmir Board of Secondary Education (JKBOSE). Students took the Higher Secondary Part II (Class 12th), Annual 2025 (Jammu and Kashmir Division) can download their marksheets using their credentials on the login page. Check direct link.

New Delhi:

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of Secondary Education (JKBOSE) has announced the JKBOSE Class 12 Annual Regular Part 2 Exams 2025 results. Students can download Higher Secondary Part II (Class 12th), Annual 2025 (Jammu and Kashmir Division) by visiting the official website of JKBOSE, jkbose.nic.in, jkresults.nic.in.

In order to download JKBOSE 12th Results 2025, students are advised to use their roll number and registration number to access their provisional marksheets. Students should note that the JKBOSE 2025 online scorecards are provisional. The online marksheets will be released by the board and will be distributed later by the respective schools. Students can download KBOSE 12th Results 2025 by following the easy steps given below.

How to download JKBOSE 12th Results 2025?

Visit the official website of JKBOSE, jkbose.nic.in, jkresults.nic.in.

Click on the 'JKBOSE 12th Results 2025' flashing on homepage.

It will redirect you to the login page.

Enter your credentials, and submit.

JKBOSE 12th Results 2025 will appear on the screen.

Download JKBOSE 12th Results 2025 and save it for future reference.

When will JKBOSE Class 10th results be announced?

As of now, the board has not released the JKBOSE class 10th board exam results. It is expected that JKBOSE Class 10 results will be announced shortly. To pass the exam, the students should secure at least 33% marks in English and 36% marks in each of the other four subjects they have opted for. This applies to both the theoretical and practical components of subjects that include internal or practical assessment. Students should also pass the internal/practical exams separately by scoring at least 36% marks in those sections. Failing to meet the eligibility criteria may result in disqualification.

Direct link to download JKBOSE Class 12th Board results

Students awaiting the JKBOSE Class 10th results are advised to keep a tab on the official website for the latest updates. Candidates are advised to keep their credentials ready to access their scorecards.