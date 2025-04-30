Live Telangana SSC Result 2025: Manabadi TS 10th marks memo soon on bse.telanga.gov.in, press conference shortly Telangana SSC Result 2025 will be announced today, April 30. Students can download their class 10th scorecards from the official website, bse.telangana.gov.in, results.bse.telangana.gov.in. Stay tuned to this live blog for latest updates.

The Telangana Board of Secondary Education (BSE) is set to announce the Class 10 or SSC exam results today, April 30, at 1 PM. Students who took the exam can download their results using their roll number, date of birth and other details on the login page, available on official websites, bse.telangana.gov.in, results.bse.telangana.gov.in, and results.bsetelangana.org. The announcement of the results will be made by the Telangana Chief Minister, Revanth Reddy, via a press conference scheduled at Ravindra Bharathi Auditorium in Hyderabad. This year, the exams were conducted from March 21 to April 4 across 2,650 centres in the state. To pass the exams, the students will have to secure at least 35% in each subject. Those who fail to score below this threshold in aggregate will be marked as failed in the final result. Students are advised to stay tuned to this live blog for the latest updates.