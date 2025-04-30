Advertisement
  4. Telangana SSC Result 2025: Manabadi TS 10th marks memo soon on bse.telanga.gov.in, press conference shortly

Telangana SSC Result 2025 will be announced today, April 30. Students can download their class 10th scorecards from the official website, bse.telangana.gov.in, results.bse.telangana.gov.in. Stay tuned to this live blog for latest updates.

The Telangana Board of Secondary Education (BSE) is set to announce the Class 10 or SSC exam results today, April 30, at 1 PM. Students who took the exam can download their results using their roll number, date of birth and other details on the login page, available on official websites, bse.telangana.gov.in, results.bse.telangana.gov.in, and results.bsetelangana.org. The announcement of the results will be made by the Telangana Chief Minister, Revanth Reddy, via a press conference scheduled at Ravindra Bharathi Auditorium in Hyderabad. This year, the exams were conducted from March 21 to April 4 across 2,650 centres in the state. To pass the exams, the students will have to secure at least 35% in each subject. Those who fail to score below this threshold in aggregate will be marked as failed in the final result. Students are advised to stay tuned to this live blog for the latest updates.

 

Live updates :Telangana SSC Result 2025 Manabadi TS 10th scorecards

  • 1:52 PM (IST)Apr 30, 2025
    Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Telangana SSC Class 10 Results 2025: Pass percentage over the years

    1. 2024 – 91.31%
    2. 2023 – 86.6%
    3. 2022 – 90%
    4. 2021 – 100%
    5. 2020 – 100%
    6. 2019 – 92.43%
    7. 2018 – 83.78%
  • 1:51 PM (IST)Apr 30, 2025
    Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Telangana SSC Class 10 Results 2025: Alternative websites to check scorecards

    • bse.telangana.gov.in
    • results.bsetelangana.org
    • results.bse.telangana.gov.in
  • 1:50 PM (IST)Apr 30, 2025
    Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Telangana SSC Class 10 Results 2025: Keep these credentials ready

    • Your Hall Ticket Number
    • Date of Birth (if prompted)
  • 1:47 PM (IST)Apr 30, 2025
    Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Telangana SSC Class 10 Results 2025 in 30 minutes

    The countdown has started!  The Telangana SSC Class 10 Results 2025 will be formally announced in just thirty minutes.  The official websites, bse.telangana.gov.in, results.bse.telangana.gov.in, and results.bsetelangana.org, will host the results announcement at 2:15 PM.

     

  • 1:16 PM (IST)Apr 30, 2025
    Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    TS SSC 2025 Result: Details on marksmemo

    Once the results are declared, the students can check the following details on their TS SSC 2025 marksmemo.

    • Student’s Name
    • Hall Ticket Number
    • District Name
    • Marks Obtained
    • Subject Names
    • Subject-wise Grades
    • Overall Grade
    • Result Status
    • Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA)
  • 1:05 PM (IST)Apr 30, 2025
    Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Telangana SSC Result 2025 time rescheduled

    Telangana's board has rescheduled the class 10 results. According to the announcement, the results will be declared at 2:15 pm today. This decision comes as Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, who also holds the Education portfolio, is reportedly attending an event in Vijayawada and is expected to reach Shamshabad around 1 PM. He will announce the SSC results from the Ravindra Bharathi Auditorium, where he is likely to arrive by 2:15 PM.

     

  • 12:48 PM (IST)Apr 30, 2025
    Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Telangana SSC Result 2025 shortly

    Telangana SSC Result 2025 will soon be announced on the official website, bse.telangana.gov.in, results.bse.telangana.gov.in, and results.bsetelangana.org. Students are advised to stay tuned to this live blog for latest updates.

  • 12:48 PM (IST)Apr 30, 2025
    Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Minimum Marks for 10th exam

    To pass the Telangana Class 10 board exams, students are required to score a minimum of 35 out of 100 marks in each subject, except for the Second Language paper. For the Second Language paper, the pass mark is 20 out of 100.

     

  • 12:36 PM (IST)Apr 30, 2025
    Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    How to download Telangana SSC 2025 marks memo?

    • Visit the official website — bse.telangana.gov.in.
    • Click on the “SSC Results 2025” link.
    • Enter your hall ticket number  on the login page.
    • Your TS SSC 2025 marks memo will appear on the screen.
    • Download and save the document of marks memo for future reference.
  • 12:24 PM (IST)Apr 30, 2025
    Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Telangana SSC Result 2025: Last year's result performance

    Last year, the Telangana SSC Results were announced on  April 30. A total of  5,05,813 students took the March public exams. The overall pass percentage for regular candidates was recorded at 91.31%. As seen in previous years, girls outperformed boys. The pass rate of girl students was 93.23%, whereas it was 89.92% for boys.

     

  • 12:18 PM (IST)Apr 30, 2025
    Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Telangana SSC Result 2025: When results will be declared?

    Telangana Board of Secondary Education (BSE) will announce the SSC Class 10th board exam results today at 1 pm. Students are advised to stay tuned to this live blog for latest updates.

