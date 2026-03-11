CBSE 10th result date 2026: Check CBSE Class 10 result tentative date, direct link

New Delhi:

With Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 exam 2026 concluded today, students are now looking for the result date. On the basis of past years' trends, CBSE 10th result is announced within 50 to 60 days from the date of exam. Last year, CBSE Class 10 exam concluded on March 18 and the result got announced on May 13, within 56 calendar days. In 2024, CBSE 10th exam concluded on March 13 and the result declared on May 13, 60 days after the exam.

The CBSE 10th aspirants can expect the Class 10 result 2026 to be announced by May 11 this year. The CBSE 10th exam is going to be concluded on March 11 and students can expect their result by May 11, 60 days from the conclusion of exam. CBSE 10th result 2026 once announced, will be available on the official websites- cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in. CBSE Exam 2026 Live: Class 10 exam ends today; know when is result

CBSE 10th result date of last 10 years

2025- May 13

2024- May 13

2023- May 12

2022- July 22

2021- August 3

2020- July 15

2019- May 6

2018- May 29

2017- June 3

2016- May 28

2015- May 28

2014- May 20.

How to download CBSE 10th scorecard 2026

The students can check and download Class 10 scorecard 2026 PDF on the official websites- cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in. To download CBSE 10th scorecard 2026, students need to visit the official websites- cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in and click on Class 10 scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - registration number, roll number/ date of birth. CBSE 10th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save CBSE Class 10 scorecard PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official websites - cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in

Click on CBSE Class 10 scorecard pdf link

Use registration number, roll number/ date of birth as the required login credentials

CBSE 10th scorecard PDF will be available for download

Save CBSE Class 10 scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

For details on CBSE Class 10 exam 2026, please visit the official websites - cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in.

