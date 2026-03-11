Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Education
  3. Exam Results
  4. CBSE Exam 2026 Live: Class 10 exam ends today; know when is result
 Live now

CBSE Exam 2026 Live: Class 10 exam ends today; know when is result

Edited By: Arnab Mitra @arnab_edu
Updated:

CBSE Exam 2026 Live: CBSE Class 10 exam will conclude today, March 11. The Class 10 result is likely to be announced by May 11. Check paper analysis, students and teachers' reactions

CBSE Exam 2026 Live: When is Class 10 result?
CBSE Exam 2026 Live: When is Class 10 result? Image Source : PTI File Photo
New Delhi:

The month-long Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 exam 2026 will conclude today, March 11, the Class 10 exam was started on February 17 with Mathematics. The CBSE 10th exam is being held on Elements of Book Keeping and Accountancy, German, Tibetan, other papers. The CBSE Class 10 exam will conclude at 1:30 pm. 

Meanwhile, CBSE has cancelled Class 10 exam in Middle East countries amid the Iran-Israel conflict. The decision comes amid escalating tensions in the region following the military conflict between US, Israel and Iran. "The mode of declaration of Class 10 exam result in the Middle East will be notified separately in due course," CBSE statement mentioned. 

Regarding CBSE 10th result 2026, the students can expect the result by May 11, 60 days from the conclusion of exam. CBSE 10th result 2026 once announced, will be available on the official websites- cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in.  

Live updates :CBSE 10th, 12th exams 2026 Live: Check paper analysis, result date

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • 11:32 AM (IST)Mar 11, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    What is 'Rickroll' prank controversy in CBSE exam?

    CBSE Class 12 Mathematics paper held on Monday, March 9 is the topic of discussions on the social media for not its difficulty level, but the QR code in the paper which leads to the 'Rickroll' prank - a popular music video for Rick Astley’s 1987 hit, "Never Gonna Give You Up". 

    However, CBSE has issued clarifications saying, "It is hereby confirmed by the Board that the question papers are genuine. The security of the question papers remains uncompromised." India TV Digital has earlier raised the issue with CBSE for an official statement.     

  • 11:12 AM (IST)Mar 11, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    In another news: Meghalaya Board postpones 12th exams in violence-hit West Garo Hills

    Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBoSE) has postponed Class 12 exams in violence-hit West Garo Hills. The HSSLC, 12th exam for March 11 (Music) and March 12 (Anthropology) stand cancelled for West Garo Hills only. "Due to the volatile situation prevailing in West Garo Hills, the HSSLC exam scheduled for March 11 (Music) and March 12 (Anthropology) stand cancelled for West Garo Hills only. The same shall be rescheduled for some other dates to be notified later," MBoSE in a notification mentioned.    

  • 10:50 AM (IST)Mar 11, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    CBSE 10th result date of last 10 years

    2025- May 13
    2024- May 13
    2023- May 12
    2022- July 22
    2021- August 3
    2020- July 15
    2019- May 6
    2018- May 29
    2017- June 3
    2016- May 28
    2015- May 28
    2014- May 20. 

  • 10:40 AM (IST)Mar 11, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    CBSE 12th Maths paper row

    CBSE Class 12 Mathematics paper held on Monday, March 9 is the topic of discussions on the social media for not its difficulty level, but the QR code in the paper which leads to the 'Rickroll' prank - a popular music video for Rick Astley’s 1987 hit, "Never Gonna Give You Up". 

    However, CBSE has issued clarifications saying, "It is hereby confirmed by the Board that the question papers are genuine. The security of the question papers remains uncompromised." India TV Digital has earlier raised the issue with CBSE for an official statement.   

  • 10:39 AM (IST)Mar 11, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    CBSE 10th result tentative date 2026

    The CBSE Class 10 result is naturally announced within 50 to 60 days from the date of exam in past years. Last year, CBSE Class 10 exam concluded on March 18 and the result got announced on May 13, within 56 calendar days. In 2024, CBSE 10th exam concluded on March 13 and the result declared on May 13, 60 days after the exam. 

  • 10:39 AM (IST)Mar 11, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    CBSE 12th exam papers today

    CBSE 12th exam will be held today on Hindustani Music, Health Care and Design. The Class 12 exam will be held today from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm. 

  • 10:37 AM (IST)Mar 11, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    CBSE 10th exam papers today

    CBSE 10th exam will be held on Tibetan, German, National Cadet Corps, Bhoti, Bodo, Tangkhul, Japanese, Bhutia, Spanish, Kashmiri, Mizo, Bhasa Melayu, Elements of Book Keeping and Accountancy.   

  • 10:35 AM (IST)Mar 11, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    CBSE 10th exam ends today

    CBSE Class 10 exam 2026 will end today, March 11. The CBSE 10th exam is being held on Elements of Book Keeping and Accountancy, German, Tibetan, other papers.  

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Education and Exam Results Section
Cbse Cbse Exam Cbse Exams Cbse Examination CBSE Board Exam Cbse Board Examinations
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\