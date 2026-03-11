CBSE Exam 2026 Live: Class 10 exam ends today; know when is result

New Delhi:

The month-long Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 exam 2026 will conclude today, March 11, the Class 10 exam was started on February 17 with Mathematics. The CBSE 10th exam is being held on Elements of Book Keeping and Accountancy, German, Tibetan, other papers. The CBSE Class 10 exam will conclude at 1:30 pm.

Meanwhile, CBSE has cancelled Class 10 exam in Middle East countries amid the Iran-Israel conflict. The decision comes amid escalating tensions in the region following the military conflict between US, Israel and Iran. "The mode of declaration of Class 10 exam result in the Middle East will be notified separately in due course," CBSE statement mentioned.

Regarding CBSE 10th result 2026, the students can expect the result by May 11, 60 days from the conclusion of exam. CBSE 10th result 2026 once announced, will be available on the official websites- cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in.