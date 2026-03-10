CBSE postpones 12th exams in Middle East from March 12 to 16

New Delhi:

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has postponed Class 12 exam scheduled from March 12 to 16 considering the current situation in Middle East. The new dates will be announced later. CBSE 12th exam will be held on English Elective, English Core on March 12, March 13- Tourism, Air Conditioning and Refrigeration, March 14- Home Science, March 16- Hindi Core and Elective.

As per the CBSE circular, CBSE 12th exam has been postponed in these countries in Middle East-

Bahrain

Iran

Kuwait

Oman

Qatar

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates (UAE).

CBSE earlier postponed Class 12 exam scheduled till March 11 and cancelled Class 10 exams. The decision comes amid escalating tensions in the region following the military conflict between US, Israel and Iran.

CBSE in its circular mentioned -

All examinations scheduled from March 7 to 11 stand cancelled

Examinations scheduled on March 2, 5 and 6 which was earlier postponed, shall also stand cancelled

The mode of declaration of Class 10 exam result in the Middle East will be notified separately in due course.

CBSE 12th Maths paper row

CBSE Class 12 Mathematics paper held on Monday, March 9 is the topic of discussions on the social media for not its difficulty level, but the QR code in the paper which leads to the 'Rickroll' prank - a popular music video for Rick Astley’s 1987 hit, "Never Gonna Give You Up".

However, CBSE has issued clarifications saying, "It is hereby confirmed by the Board that the question papers are genuine. The security of the question papers remains uncompromised." India TV Digital has earlier raised the issue with CBSE for an official statement.

CBSE 10th result tentative date 2026

The CBSE Class 10 result is naturally announced within 50 to 60 days from the date of exam in past years. Last year, CBSE Class 10 exam concluded on March 18 and the result got announced on May 13, within 56 calendar days. In 2024, CBSE 10th exam concluded on March 13 and the result declared on May 13, 60 days after the exam.

Going with past years' trends, the students can expect CBSE Class 10 result 2026 to be announced by May 11. The CBSE 10th exam is going to be concluded on March 11 and students can expect their result by May 11, 60 days from the conclusion of exam. CBSE 10th result 2026 once announced, will be available on the official websites- cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in.

Also Read: