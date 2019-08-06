MPBSE 2019: MP board class 10th and 12th supplementary results declared at mpbse.nic.in, check details

MPBSE 2019: MP board class 10th and 12th supplementary results declared

MPBSE Class 10th and 12th Supplementary Results 2019: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has released the results for the class 10th and 12th board supplementary examinations that were conducted in the month of July. The results have been released in the online mode. The candidates who appeared for the examination can now check their results on the official website i.e., mpbse.nic.in.

MPBSE Class 10th and 12th Supplementary Results 2019 | Here's how to check

For MPBSE Class 10th Supplementary Results 2019-

Visit the official website i.e., mpbse.nic.in.

Click on the link that says, 'HSC (Class 10th) Examination Supplementary Result July 2019'.

You'll be directed to a new window.

Enter all the required details that asked such as, your roll number and application number.

Click on submit.

The result will be displayed on the screen.

Download and take a printout of the result for future reference.

For MPBSE Class 12th Supplementary Results 2019-

Visit the official website i.e., mpbse.nic.in.

Click on the link that says, 'HSSC (Class 12th Vocational) Examination Supplementary Result July 2019'.

You'll be directed to a new window.

Enter all the required details that asked such as, your roll number and application number.

Click on submit.

The result will be displayed on the screen.

Download and take a printout of the result for future reference.

MP Board Class 10th Supplementary Examination Result - direct link to check

MP Board Class 12th Supplementary Examination Result - direct link to check

About MP Board Class 10th and 12th Board Examinations

The MP Board had conducted the Class 10th and 12th Supplementary Examinations between July 4 to 12. The results of the Class 10th and 12th Regular Examinations were announced by the board on May 15, 2019. Around 11.3 Lakh candidates had appeared for the MP Board Class 10th Examination that was conducted between March 1 to 27. And a total of 63.89% students have passed MP Board class 10th result 2019. Whereas, class 12th examination was conducted between March 2 and April 12, 2019, in which 7.32 lakh candidates had appeared.

