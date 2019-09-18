Kurukshetra University Results 2019: B.A, B.Sc Semester II results declared; Steps to download

Kurukshetra University Results 2019: Kurukshetra University has announced the B.A, B.Sc Semester II results. Students who have appeared for the BA and B.Sc 2nd Semester Examination can visit the website-- kuk.ac.in to check their results.

Candidates can also check their result through the direct link provided below.

Steps to download Kurukshetra University B.A, B.Sc Semester II Results 2019

Step 1: Visit the official website of the University-- kuk.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the Result link provided

Step 3: Click on the B.A, B.Sc 2nd semester result link given

Step 4: A PDF will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the result and take a print out for future reference

Kurukshetra University B.A, B.Sc Semester II Results 2019 | Direct Link

Kurukshetra University B.A Semester II Results 2019

Kurukshetra University B.Sc Semester II Results 2019

Kurukshetra University B.A, B.Sc Semester II Results 2019 | Re-evaluation

Candidates who wish to apply for a re-evaluation can apply for the same through the link provided on the official website. To apply for the re-evaluation process candidates are required to enter the application number. The candidates are also required to submit the application form along with the revaluation fee as per the schedule provided.

