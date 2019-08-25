Image Source : INDIA TV ICSI 2019 CS Executive result announced. Direct link to check at icsi.edu

ICSI 2019: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released the CS Professional Programme June examination 2019 on the official website-- icsi.edu. Candidates can check the ICSI CS professional result 2019 from the direct link given below.

ICSI 2019 | How to check ICSI CS professional results

Visit the official website of ICSI-- icsi.edu.

On the homepage, click on 'ICSI CS professional, executive Results 2019' link.

Enter all the required details such as roll number.

Click on submit.

The ICSI CS Results 2019 will be displayed on the screen.

Download and take print out for future reference.

ICSI 2019 | Information for the candidates

The candidates who took the CS Executive exam must download the mark statement from the website as the ICSI will not send the physical copy of the mark statement.

About ICSI

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) is constituted under an act of Parliament i.e. the Company Secretaries Act, 1980 (Act Number 56 of 1980). It is the only recognized professional body in India to develop and regulate the profession of company secretaries in India.

The ICSI awards the certificate of bestowing the designation of Company Secretary (CS) to a candidate qualifying for the membership of the Institute. It was in 1960 that the Company Law Board started a course in company secretaryship leading to the award of government diploma in company secretaryship.

