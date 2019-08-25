ICSI 2019: CS Professional June result announced at icsi.edu; check details

ICSI 2019: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released the CS Professional Programme June examination 2019 on the official website-- icsi.edu. Candidates can check the ICSI CS professional result 2019 from the direct link given below.

ICSI 2019 | How to check ICSI CS professional results

Log in to the official website-- icsi.edu.

On the homepage, click on 'ICSI CS professional, executive Results 2019' link.

Enter all the required details such as roll number.

Click on submit.

The ICSI CS Results 2019 will be displayed on the screen.

Download and take print out for future reference.

Direct link to check ICSI CS Professional June result 2019

ICSI 2019 | CS Professional June Result mark sheet

As per the notification released, the ICSI result cum mark statement for the professional examination will be delivered to the candidates to the registered address after the declaration of the ICSI CS results online. In case the copy of the result-cum-mark-statement is not delivered to the candidate within 30 days from the declaration of the results they are required to contact the institute exam@icsi.edu along with the candidate details.

About ICSI​

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) is constituted under an act of Parliament i.e. the Company Secretaries Act, 1980 (Act Number 56 of 1980). It is the only recognized professional body in India to develop and regulate the profession of company secretaries in India.

The ICSI awards the certificate of bestowing the designation of Company Secretary (CS) to a candidate qualifying for the membership of the Institute. It was in 1960 that the Company Law Board started a course in company secretaryship leading to the award of government diploma in company secretaryship.

