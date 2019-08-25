ICSI 2019: CS Professional, CS Executive June results to be released shortly at icsi.edu, check details

ICSI 2019: CS Professional, CS Executive June results to be released soon at icsi.edu, check details

ICSI 2019: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will announce the CS Professional Programme (old and new syllabus) and Executive Programme (old and new syllabus) June examination 2019 anytime soon. Candidates can check the ICSI CS professional and executive Results 2019 on the official website-- icsi.edu.

ICSI 2019 | How to check ICSI CS professional, executive results

Log in to the official website-- icsi.edu.

On the homepage, click on 'ICSI CS professional, executive Results 2019' link.

Enter all the required details such as roll number.

Click on submit.

The ICSI CS Results 2019 will be displayed on the screen.

Download and take print out for future reference.

About ICSI

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) is constituted under an act of Parliament i.e. the Company Secretaries Act, 1980 (Act Number 56 of 1980). It is the only recognized professional body in India to develop and regulate the profession of company secretaries in India.

The ICSI awards the certificate of bestowing the designation of Company Secretary (CS) to a candidate qualifying for the membership of the Institute. It was in 1960 that the Company Law Board started a course in company secretaryship leading to the award of government diploma in company secretaryship.

