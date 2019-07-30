CBSE releases CTET Result 2019 at ctet.nic.in, 3.52 lakh candidates qualify; here's how to check scores

CTET Result 2019 released at ctet.nic.in

CTET Result 2019: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2019 results or CBSE CTET Result 2019 on the official website – ctet.nic.in on Tuesday.

Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, the Human Resoure Development Minister (HRD) took to Twitter to announce the results are declared. He wrote, “Results of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) conducted by @cbseindia29 in July are live now. I congratulate CBSE for declaring results in 23 days record time. My congratulations to all successful candidates. @PMOIndia @HRDMinistry See the link: https://cbseresults.nic.in.”

He also added that over 29.22 lakh candidates had registered for the exam out of which 23.77 lakh students had appeared. However, only 3.52 lakh candidates have been able to qualify the same.

Candidates who have appeared for the teacher eligibility test can also check their scores on the official result website of Central Board of Secondary Education or CBSE @ cbseresults.nic.in.

Here's a link to download the CBSE CTET result ctet.nic.in, the official website of Central Teacher Eligibility Test or CTET result.

CTET result 2019: Here's candidates can check their results

Visit the official website of CTET 2019 as mentioned above – ctet.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “CTET 2019 Result Download”

Enter the login details such as registration number, date of birth and roll number

Click on the Login or Submit button as displayed on the page

The CTET 2019 result will be displayed on the computer screen

Download the result and take a print out of the same for reference in future

This year, The CBSE had conducted the CTET 2019 on July 7 in twenty languages in 97 cities all over the country. CTET examination is conducted to test the eligibility of candidates applying for the posts of Teachers at Primary, Upper Primary and High School Level.

Qualifying marks:

According to NCTE notification No. 76-4/2010/NCTE/Acad dated 11.02.2011: A candidate who scores 60 per cent or more in the TET exam will be considered as TET pass.

