BCECE Result 2019 declared at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in. Direct link to download Rank list

The results of the BCECE 2019 has been declared at the official website i.e. bceceboard.bihar.gov.in . Candidates who appeared for the examination can visit the website and download the Rank list which is available online. The BCECE 2019 examination was on June 29 and 30 across various centres. The result has been made available in the form of a merit list. The candidates who have appeared for the exam need to visit the official website to check the same.

Direct link to BCECE Result 2019

How to Download BCECE 2019 Rank list?

Step 1: Visit the official website -- bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

Step 2: Find the tabs of various exams and click on the tab BCECE.

Step 3: Click on the link of the 'BCECE Rank Card 2019'.

Step 4: Enter the roll number and date of birth.

Step 5: Click on the 'Submit' button.

Step 6: The BCECE Rank Card 2019 will appear on the screen.