AP Police Constable Final Result 2019, The final Examination 2019 result of Andhra Pradesh Police Constable Examination 2019 has been declared by the Andhra Pradesh State Level Police Recruitment Board (AP SLPRB) on the official website, slprb.ap.gov.in

AP Police Constable Examination 2019: Final result declared at slprb.ap.gov.in. Get direct link to check your score

The final result of Andhra Pradesh Police Constable Examination 2019 has been declared by the Andhra Pradesh State Level Police Recruitment Board (AP SLPRB) on the official website -- slprb.ap.gov.in. A total of 58007 candidates have qualified the written examination, which was conducted on March 17. The selected candidates will be recruited as SCT Police Constable (Civil, AR, APSP), Warder and Firemen in Andhra Pradesh Police.

Candidates who appeared for the examination can visit the website for the results. Their answer sheet or OMR sheet has also been made available online. They can request for the ‘verification’ of their answer keys and marks online by making a payment of Rs 1,000.

Direct Link to check AP Police Constable Result 2019

The AP SLPRB has some important instructions regarding the verification process:

In case of any improvement in marks after verification, the fee submitted the candidate will be refunded by SLPRB.

Candidates should have a downloaded scanned copy of OMR Sheets and verify the marks awarded before applying for verification.

They must mention specific reason while requesting for verification so that their grievance may be looked into.

Only valid representation received with fee will be examined and the decision of the committee in the matter shall be final.

Apart from the verification, the candidates can also check and edit the data submitted. In case of any discrepancy, candidates are advised to write to apslprb.pcsobj@gmail.com before August 4.