Assam HSLC Compartmental Result 2019 announced: Direct Link, Assam HSLC Compartmental Result to release soon sebaonline.org latest Exam results updates,

Assam HSLC Compartmental Result 2019 announced: The Board of Secondary Education, Assam or SEBA has announced the Assam HSLC Compartmental Result 2019. Candidates can access their SEBA Class 10th Result on the official websites - resultsassam.nic.in, sebaonline.org. Assam HSLC was held from July 1 to July 6, 2019 in two shifts. The first one from 9 am to 11 and 11 am, and the second shift from 1:30 pm to 3:30 pm.

New Delhi Updated on: July 30, 2019 14:05 IST
Assam HSLC Compartmental Result 2019 announced: Direct Link

Assam HSLC Compartmental Result 2019 announced: The Board of Secondary Education, Assam or SEBA has announced the Assam HSLC Compartmental Result 2019. Candidates can access their SEBA Class 10th Result on the official websites - resultsassam.nic.in, sebaonline.org. Assam HSLC was held from July 1 to July 6, 2019 in two shifts. The first one from 9 am to 11 and 11 am, and the second shift from 1:30 pm to 3:30 pm. 

Assam HSLC Compartmental Result 2019: How to check results on resultsassam.nic.in

Step 1: Visit official website resultsassam.nic.in,

Step 2: Click on Assam HSLC Class 10 Result 2019, or Assam HSLC Compartmental Result 2019
Step 3: Assam SEBA HSLC Results 2019 or Assam HSLC Compartmental Result 2019 will be displayed on your screen
Step 4: Download and take a printout for future reference

Assam HSLC Compartmental Result 2019: Direct Link Assam HSLC Compartmental Result 2019 How to download online

CLICK HERE FOR DIRECT LINK TO ASSAM HSLC COMPARTMENTAL RESULT 2019

