Assam HSLC Compartmental Result 2019 announced: Direct Link, Assam HSLC Compartmental Result to release soon sebaonline.org latest Exam results updates,

The Board of Secondary Education, Assam or SEBA has announced the Assam HSLC Compartmental Result 2019. Candidates can access their SEBA Class 10th Result on the official websites - resultsassam.nic.in, sebaonline.org. Assam HSLC was held from July 1 to July 6, 2019 in two shifts. The first one from 9 am to 11 and 11 am, and the second shift from 1:30 pm to 3:30 pm.

Step 1: Visit official website resultsassam.nic.in,

Step 2: Click on Assam HSLC Class 10 Result 2019, or Assam HSLC Compartmental Result 2019

Step 3: Assam SEBA HSLC Results 2019 or Assam HSLC Compartmental Result 2019 will be displayed on your screen

Step 4: Download and take a printout for future reference

