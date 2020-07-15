Image Source : INDIA TV CBSE Class 10 Results Live: All eyes on CBSE as almost 18 lakh students await results

CBSE Class 10 Results: The wait for as many as 18 lakh Class 10 students will come to an end today when Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announces Class 10 Results. The students will be able to check their final marksheets on cbseresults.nic.in and results.nic.in. Students may also use alternative methods to check their Class 10 results as the website will be bombarded with lakhs of students wanting to check their scores first.

CBSE Class 10 Results: Check results on website

Step 1: Log in to official website -- cbseresults.nic.in or cbse.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link for Result 2020

Step 3: Enter your roll number and other credentials

Step 4: Your results will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download your result and take a print out

CBSE Class 10 Results: Check results on DigiLocker app

Step 1: Visit the website -- digilocker.gov.in

Step 2: Click on 'CBSE' Link

Step 3: Select Class 10 passing certificate

Step 4: Login using registered mobile number with CBSE and access your marksheet/certificate

CBSE Class 10 Result 2020: How to download online marksheet via UMANG app

Step 1: Create an account, register with your mobile number and log in

Step 2: Click on Class 10 marksheet tab

Step 3: Enter your credentials including admit card ID, roll number etc

Step 4: Download your Class 10 marksheet

CBSE Class 10 Results: Assessment Scheme

Those who have completed all their examinations, the result will be declared on their performance in the tests. For students who have appeared in the examinations in more than three subjects, the average of the marks obtained in the best three subjects, the average of the marks obtained in the best three subjects will be awarded for the subjects whose examinations have not been conducted. Those who have written only three papers of Class 10 CBSE 2020 examinations, the average of the marks obtained in the best two performing subjects will be awarded in the subjects whose examinations have not been conducted. For the students, especially in Delhi, who have appeared in the examinations in only 1 or 2 subjects, the results will be declared based on performance in the appeared subjects and performance in internal/practical project assessment.

