PM Modi condoles deaths in Delhi building collapse, calls incident 'distressing'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed his condolences to the loss of lives in building collapse in Delhi's Satya Niketan area and called the incident 'distressing'. The prime minister said authorities remain engaged in the rescue operation, as he prayed for the quick recovery of the injured.

"The collapse of a building at Satya Niketan, Delhi is distressing," the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) quoted PM Modi as saying. "Condolences to those who lost their loved ones. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured. Authorities are working at the site and assisting those affected in the mishap."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has also called the incident 'deeply distressing' and assured that the injured will be provided with all the possible help. He also spoke with Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Delhi Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) Director General Piyush Anand, assessing the situation on the ground.

"The local administration and the NDRF are conducting intensive rescue operations in close coordination," Shah said in a post on X (previously Twitter). "The injured are being provided with all necessary medical assistance. Praying for the speedy recovery of all those injured."

Two NDRF teams on spot, two on standby

Currently, two teams of the NDRF are on the spot, while two others have been kept on standby. In a statement, the NDRF said 70 of its "well-trained" personnel are involved in the rescue operation and are using 'Collapsed Structure Search And Rescue Equipment'.

Further, dogs are also being used and field inputs have been taken from eyewitnesses. Top officials such as 16th battalion commanding officer (CO) Sunil Singh and DIG (Operations) Satwinder Singh Soodan are also present, supervising the rescue operation.

"NDRF is using breaching and cutting equipment, diamond chain saw, shoring equipment like high strength inflatable bags, hydraulic Jack. Combi cutter, cutters, plasma cutters etc. Life detectors and canines are also being used for detection," the NDRF said in a statement. "NDRF is keeping two teams as standby near the site for rotation as required and two additional teams for replacement."

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