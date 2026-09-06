'No one will be spared': Delhi CM Rekha Gupta vows strict action over Satya Niketan building collapse

New Delhi:

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday vowed strict action over a building collapse in Satya Niketan and said "no one will be spared", as the death count in the incident increased to three. Gupta, who was present at the site overseeing the rescue operation, said the government and the administration's top most priority at present remains rescuing those who are still trapped inside the ruble.

Briefing the reporters at the spot, the chief minister said construction and renovation work was being carried out at the building that was relatively old. While it was being carried out, a pillar shifted due to some kind of excavation that eventually led to the collapse of the building, she said.

"We need to understand the condition of all those who have been rescued. I can say this much: whoever is responsible for this, whether it is the building owner or an official, will not be spared," Gupta said, while adding that all agencies are continuously working to rescue those trapped inside.

"The building was being used as a PG, and children were inside," she said, "Our priority is to save the lives of these children first. The rescue operation will continue in the same manner. All officials are present here, and there will be no shortage of any kind. However, the guilty will not be spared."

Gupta has also held telephonic conversations with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Health and Family Affairs Minister JP Nadda, who have assured the Delhi government of all possible assistance from the Centre. She later also spoke with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Nitin Nabin.

Currently, a massive rescue operation remains underway and teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Delhi Police, fire brigade, Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), and CATS ambulances remain deployed. The rescue operation is likely to continue till late night, as locals claimed around 40 to 50 people are still trapped inside the ruble.

Although, authorities have not given a number on the trapped persons.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police has said a first information report (FIR) would soon be registered. Additional DCP Abhimanyu Poswal has said the police are also trying to find about the owner's details and action will be taken accordingly.

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