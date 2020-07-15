CBSE Class 10 Result 2020 DECLARED at cbseresults.nic.in. Check scores, download marksheet online

Image Source : INDIA TV CBSE Class 10 Result 2020 DECLARED

CBSE Board Class 10 Result 2020: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared CBSE 10th result 2020 today, on July 15, 2020. The board has already announced the class 12th result on July 13. Students should keep their roll number, school number, and center number to check it. Union Education Minister Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Tuesday took to Twitter to announce that CBSE Board will release Class 10 results on July 15.

This year, around 18 lakh students have taken the class 10th examination. After the results are declared, students will be able to check their marks at cbseresults.nic.in.

The Class 10 Results can be checked on the official websites cbse.nic.in or cbseresults.nic.in.

This year, there has been a marginal increase in pass percentage since last year, as 91.46 per cent students have passed the class 10 exam.

How to Check CBSE 10th Result 2020

Step 1: Click on the direct link on this page to check CBSE 10th result.

Step 2: Next, the students have to log in using details as provided on their CBSE 10th admit card like roll number, date of birth, school number, centre number, admit card ID.

Step 3: After this click on the ‘submit’ button.

Step 4: Once you submit the login details, your result will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Check the details provided in your result, and lastly you may download or take a print out of it for future reference.

CBSE Class 10 Result 2020: Students can download online marksheet via DigiLocker by following these simple steps

Step 1: Download DigiLocker app

Step 2: Enter egistered mobile number

Step 3: You will receive a OTP. Type that password to login

Step 4: Enter last six digits of your CBSE roll number as security pin

Step 5: Now you will be able to download your online Class 10 marksheet

