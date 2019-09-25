Wednesday, September 25, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Education News
  4. Career News
  5. UPSC ESE Notification 2020: Apply for 495 UPSC Engineering Services Exam @ upsc.gov.in; check details

UPSC ESE Notification 2020: Apply for 495 UPSC Engineering Services Exam @ upsc.gov.in; check details

UPSC ESE Notification 2020: Candidates having the requisite qualification and experience in Engineering can apply at upsc.gov.in for the posts through the prescribed format on or before October 15, 2019.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: September 25, 2019 16:29 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : FILE

UPSC ESE Notification 2020: Apply for 495 UPSC Engineering Services Exam @ upsc.gov.in; check details

UPSC ESE Notification 2020 | The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has issued the Engineering Services Exam (ESE) 2020 notification on its official website. 

Candidates having the requisite qualification and experience in Engineering can apply at upsc.gov.in for the posts through the prescribed format on or before October 15, 2019.

UPSC ESE Notification 2020 | Important Dates

  • Commencement of submission of online application: September 25
  • Last date for submission: October 15
  • Admit Card Date: to be communicated soon
  • Exam Date: to be announced soon

UPSC ESE Notification 2020 | Various posts

  • Civil Engineering
  • Mechanical Engineering
  • Electrical Engineering
  • Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering

UPSC ESE Notification 2020 | Eligibility Criteria 

Educational Qualification-

Candidates should have a Degree/Diploma in the concerned subject can apply to the posts. 

UPSC ESE Notification 2020 | Age Limit 

21 to 30 years (Age relaxation will be provided to the reserved category candidates as per govt. norms)

UPSC ESE Notification 2020 | Selection Criteria

Candidates will be selected through written and interview.

UPSC ESE Notification 2020 | Application Fee 

General - Rs. 200/‐  

Female/SC/ST/PwBD – No Fee

UPSC ESE Notification 2020 | How to apply 

Step 1: Visit the UPSC website-- upsc.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘Online Application for Various Exam for UPSC’ 

Step 3: Registration will be in two stages, which needs to be done sequentially. Part I should be processed after which Part II should be processed.

Step 4: After completion, take a print out of the submitted application for future reference.

Also Read: RRB NTPC 2019 Exam Update: Railways may ask these questions in NTPC exam; details inside

Also Read: Rajasthan RPSC Recruitment 2019: Attention! 156 Junior Legal Officer jobs announced; check details

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryGovt moves ahead with planned bill to scrap UGC, AICTE. What it means Next Story  