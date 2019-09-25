Image Source : FILE UPSC ESE Notification 2020: Apply for 495 UPSC Engineering Services Exam @ upsc.gov.in; check details

UPSC ESE Notification 2020 | The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has issued the Engineering Services Exam (ESE) 2020 notification on its official website.

Candidates having the requisite qualification and experience in Engineering can apply at upsc.gov.in for the posts through the prescribed format on or before October 15, 2019.

UPSC ESE Notification 2020 | Important Dates

Commencement of submission of online application: September 25

Last date for submission: October 15

Admit Card Date: to be communicated soon

Exam Date: to be announced soon

UPSC ESE Notification 2020 | Various posts

Civil Engineering

Mechanical Engineering

Electrical Engineering

Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering

UPSC ESE Notification 2020 | Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification-

Candidates should have a Degree/Diploma in the concerned subject can apply to the posts.

UPSC ESE Notification 2020 | Age Limit

21 to 30 years (Age relaxation will be provided to the reserved category candidates as per govt. norms)

UPSC ESE Notification 2020 | Selection Criteria

Candidates will be selected through written and interview.

UPSC ESE Notification 2020 | Application Fee

General - Rs. 200/‐

Female/SC/ST/PwBD – No Fee

UPSC ESE Notification 2020 | How to apply

Step 1: Visit the UPSC website-- upsc.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘Online Application for Various Exam for UPSC’

Step 3: Registration will be in two stages, which needs to be done sequentially. Part I should be processed after which Part II should be processed.

Step 4: After completion, take a print out of the submitted application for future reference.

