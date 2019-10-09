UGC NET 2019 aspirants ALERT! Online registration for December exam closes today. Apply at ntanet.nic.in

UGC NET 2019: Candidates preparing for UGC NET 2019 December examination here's an important alert. Online application for UGC National Testing Agency (NTA) exam will end today, i.e October 9. Candidates who want to register can apply for UGC NET December 2019 online application process on the official website-- ntanet.nic.in.

Candidates who have not yet submitted their online applications or are yet to apply should complete the process today to avoid last-minute rush. UGC NET applicants will be allowed to make any corrections in their application form from October 18 to October 25, 2019.

No non-receipt request of Online Application Form/Fee would be entertained by the NTA after October 25, 2019.

Meanwhile, the admit cards for the UGC NET December 2019 examination will be released on November 9, 2019. The computer-based mode examination will be held from between December 2 and December 6, 2019.

National Eligibility Test or UGC NET examination is conducted to assess the eligibility of Junior Research Fellowships (JRFs) as well as for Assistant Professor Posts at degree colleges or universities across the country.

UGC NET 2019 | Admit Card

The application fees can be paid up to October 10.

The NTA UGC NET 2019 admit cards will be available from November 9.

UGC NET 2019 | Exam date

UGC NET December 2019 exams will be held from December 2 to December 6.

How to apply for UGC NET 2019

Step 1: Visit the official website-- ntanet.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on 'NTA UGC NET 2019 December registration' link

Step 3: Fill in all the required details and pay the fees

Step 4: Upload all the required documents

Step 5: Click on submit

UGC NET 2019 | Exam details

UGC NET 2019: Exam and Duration

The duration of the exam will be for 180 minutes for Paper I and Paper II. There will be no break between Paper I and Paper-II.

UGC NET 2019: Marks

Paper I will comprise of 100 marks having 50 questions.

Paper II will comprise of 200 marks having 100 questions.

UGC NET 2019: Exam Timings

The examination will be conducted in two shifts- the first shift from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and the second shift from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

UGC NET 2019: Mode of Exam

The examination shall be conducted as a Computer Based Test (CBT) only.

UGC NET 2019 | Direct Link

UGC NET 2019 Syllabus for December examination

About UGC NET

The UGC NET is conducted for determining the eligibility of Indian nationals for the eligibility for Assistant Professor only or Junior Research Fellowship and eligibility for Assistant Professor both in Indian universities and colleges.

