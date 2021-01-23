Image Source : SCREENGRAB SBI SCO Admit Card 2021 released. Direct link to download

SBI SCO Admit Card 2021​: The State Bank of India (SBI) has released the SBI SCO 2021 admit card on the official website today (January 23). Candidates who have registered for the SBI Specialist Cadre Officers (SCO) examination can download their admit card online at sbi.co.in.

SBI SCO exam is scheduled to be held on February 1. Candidates who clear the exam will have to appear for interview.

SBI SCO Admit Card 2021​: How to download

1. Visit the official website-- sbi.co.in

2. Under careers option, click on the link "SBI SCO call letter"

3. Key in your credentials and login

4. Your SBI SCO admit card will be displayed on the screen

5. Download the hall ticket and take its print out for future use

SBI SCO Admit Card 2021​: Direct link

Click here to download SBI SCO Admit Card 2021​

