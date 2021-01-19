Image Source : SCREENGRAB SBI PO Mains Admit Card 2021 released. Direct link to download

SBI PO Mains Admit Card 2021: The State Bank of India (SBI) has released the SBI PO Mains 2021 admit card on the official website today (January 19). Candidates who have qualified for the SBI Probationary Officer (PO) Mains examination can download their admit card online at sbi.co.in on or before January 29, 2021.

SBI had declared the results for SBI PO prelim 2020 on Monday (January 18).

SBI PO Mains Admit Card 2021: How to download

1. Visit the official website-- sbi.co.in

2. Click on the link "SBI PO mains admit card"

3. Key in your credentials and login

4. Your SBI PO mains admit card will be displayed on the screen

5. Download the hall ticket and take its print out for future use

SBI PO Mains Admit Card 2021: Direct link

Click here to download SBI PO Mains Admit Card 2021

Latest Education News