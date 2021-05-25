Samsung India hires students from top B-Schools as interns

Image Source : SAMSUNG Samsung's IGNITE is a two-month-long summer internship program.

Tech giant Samsung has hired students as interns from the top business schools in India including IIM Ahmedabad, IIM Lucknow, IIM Calcutta, IIM Bangalore, IIM Kozhikode, XLRI Jamshedpur, MDI Gurgaon and FMS Delhi for their summer internship program called ‘Inspiring Growth and Nurturing Interns Towards Excellence’ or IGNITE.

Samsung's IGNITE is a two-month-long summer internship program. The students who opted for internships will receive industry training and exposure from the tech giant.

Yashjeet Varshney, a first-year student at MDI Gurgaon has spent the last few days toggling between managing affairs at home and attending virtual meetings with business leaders at Samsung India, where he is doing his summer internship.



“I learn new things here every day and many new perspectives that a business school can never provide. Frankly, even though this internship is virtual and I may not be as fortunate as some of my seniors to get an in-office experience, the last two weeks have been absolutely exciting and I don’t know how I’d ever go back to routine college life,” he says.

Yashjeet is among 34 interns from India’s top B-Schools who got selected for the prestigious IGNITE internship program – a springboard for many young B-school grads aspiring for a coveted corporate career.

As the offices are shut for the safety of employees as per Covid protocols, the young students are leaving no stone unturned to make the two-month-long summer internship program ignite their spirits.

Senior Vice President and Head of Human Resources at Samsung India, Sameer Wadhawan said, “Our spirits are high. Unfortunately, we are not able to raise a toast together because of this program going virtual this year too.”

“At Samsung, we believe that young talent, like in this lot will be Powering Digital India – Samsung’s vision for India,” he added.

The people managers at Samsung have been working from home too, and it has been quite a challenge to keep the flock together but they have ensured the interns go back as empowered or more as any of their seniors.

“I was really hoping to have an in-person internship experience. I have always been passionate about new places, people, and culture so would have loved to see the Samsung office and meet colleagues,” said Sejal Sinha from IIM Kozhikode.

“But the virtual mode has been just as intriguing. I absolutely love how the Samsung culture has kept it all so alive even through the current situation and its challenges,” she said.

Anushka Dhawan from XLRI Jamshedpur said the best part about this internship for her is that even the senior most leaders are so readily available, “when we need any inputs from them.”

“Everyone has been keen on sharing their experience and insights with us making all the learning so much more fun. I am yet to fully believe that I am interning for a brand that is so omnipresent. Samsung is a part of almost every Indian home,” she said.

