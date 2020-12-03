Image Source : SAMSUNG Samsung offers 150 new scholarships to Navodaya Vidyalaya students

Samsung India on Thursday announced to offer 150 fresh scholarships to Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya students qualifying for an Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) or a National Institute of Technology (NIT) for the academic year 2020-21, under the 5th edition of its Star Scholar programme.

The scholarship will cover up to Rs 2 lakh a year to foster academic excellence among students who gain admission in these premier institutes.

The application period for the Star Scholar programme will remain open until January 25, 2021.

"As we embark on the fifth year of the Star Scholar programme, we are looking forward to extending more such scholarships to foster young and bright talent that holds the potential to build the nation," Peter Rhee, Corporate Vice President, Samsung India, said in a statement.

Each year Samsung offers scholarships to outstanding students from Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya who pursue full-term courses from these prestigious engineering colleges.

Star Scholar programme provides financial support of up to Rs two lakh every year for up to five years to the scholarship recipients that covers a significant share of their educational expenses, including tuition, examination, hostel and mess expenses.

Under the Star Scholar programme, the selection of 150 first-year students is based on their ranking in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main for B.E/B. Tech/Dual Degree (B.Tech + M.Tech).

During this programme, the selection of first-year applicants is based on their All-India Rank (AIR) in JEE Main.

However, to get a renewal of the scholarship for the second - 4/5th year, the applicant is required to maintain a Semester Grade Point Average (SGPA) or Cumulative Grade Point Average (CPGA) rating of 5 or above.

The 'Star Scholar' programme is aligned with the Company's ongoing effort to nurture deserving young talent with quality education.

Students can visit Samsung's website to learn more about the 'Star Scholar' program, and to download an application for enrollment, the company said.

