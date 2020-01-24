RRB NTPC: Important questions likely to come in Railways' NTPC CBT-1 exam. Check inside

Image Source : FILE RRB NTPC: Important questions likely to come in NTPC CBT-1 exam. Check inside

RRB NTPC 2019 Exam Date, Important Questions: The exam dates of Railways NTPC 2019 have been delayed, and the RRB NTPC exam candidates have been waiting for a long time. So, the candidates have more time now for the NTPC exam preparation. RRB NTPC 2019 Recruitment process includes CBT-1, CBT-2, Typing Skill Test/ Computer Based Aptitude Test (as applicable) and Document Verification/Medical Examination.

The competition level for the RRB NTPC exam is quite high this year due to an increased number of applicants. More than 1.26 crores candidates have applied for 35208 Graduate & Undergraduate Posts of Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC), i.e., Junior Clerk cum Typist, Accounts Clerk cum Typist, Time Keeper, Trains Clerk, Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Traffic Assistant, Goods Guard, Account Assistant cum Typist, Commercial Apprentice and Station Master in various Zonal Railways and Production Units of Indian Railways with the aspiration of getting a Government Job.

However, indiatvnews.com have listed down some important current affairs questions which may come and that can help Railway Job aspirants for the upcoming RRB NTPC 2019 exam. So, let’s have a look at those questions in detail-

1. What is the estimated rate of growth of the Indian economy in the current financial year by the IMF?

Ans: 4.8%

2. What is the theme of 'NIC Tech Conclave 2020'?

Ans: Technologies for NextGen Governance

3. Which Indian was awarded the Crystal Award of the World Economic Forum?

Ans: Deepika Padukone

4. Which city has been selected as the 'world's most dynamic city' in the JLL City Momentum Index 2020?

Ans: Hyderabad

5. National Bravery Awards are given to children by which ministry/organisation?

Ans: Child Welfare Council of India

6. Which state government approved the creation of three capitals for the state?

Ans: Andhra Pradesh

7. Who has been appointed as the new Managing Director of State Bank of India?

Ans: Challa Srinivasulu Shetty

8. Which private sector bank has introduced 'Card Less Cash Withdrawal' facility from ATMs?

Ans: ICICI Bank

9. Hassan Diab was recently elected the Prime Minister of which country?

Ans: Lebanon

10. Who has been elected the President of the Indian Institute of Company Secretaries?

Ans: Ashish Garg

