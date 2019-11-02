RRB NTPC 2019: Study materials to crack Railways NTPC exam easily; Check inside

Image Source : INDIA TV RRB NTPC 2019: Study materials to crack Railways NTPC exam easily; check details

RRB NTPC 2019: As the exam dates of Railways NTPC 2019 have been delayed, so, the candidates have more time now for the NTPC exam preparation. RRB NTPC 2019 Recruitment process includes CBT-1, CBT-2, Typing Skill Test/ Computer Based Aptitude Test (as applicable) and Document Verification/Medical Examination.

The competition level for RRB NTPC exam is quite high this year due to an increased number of applicants. More than 1.26 crores candidates have applied for 35208 Graduate & Undergraduate Posts of Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC), i.e., Junior Clerk cum Typist, Accounts Clerk cum Typist, Time Keeper, Trains Clerk, Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Traffic Assistant, Goods Guard, Account Assistant cum Typist, Commercial Apprentice and Station Master in various Zonal Railways and Production Units of Indian Railways with the aspiration of getting a Government Job.

Candidate's performance is based on the study plan or we can say our best performance may suffer if we do not have any study plan.

Merely making study plans won’t work for cracking RRB exams, it should have proper section-wise methods to prepare each and every topic at its best.

Indiatvnews.com has listed down the complete procedure which must be followed by Railway Job aspirants that will help in cracking the upcoming RRB NTPC 2019 exam. So, let’s have a look at those tips in detail-

Best Books for RRB NTPC 2019

RRB NTPC 2019 preparation books are available in the market. Also, there are many websites that provide online study materials, sample question papers, etc for exam preparation.

Below mentioned list of books are chosen by our subject matter expert and by those who have already taken the exam and cracked it. These books cover all the topics and chapters asked in the RRB NTPC CBT-1 & RRB NTPC CBT-2. Here’s the complete list of books for last-minute preparation:

For General Awareness Section

General Awareness 2019 for NTPC- by Disha Experts

by Disha Experts The Cracker General Awareness- by Adda247 Publications

by Adda247 Publications RRB NTPC GENERAL AWARENESS Toppers Handwritten Notes- by ToppersNotes

by ToppersNotes General Knowledge with General Science Lucent 2018 - 2019 Latest Edition- by Dr. Binay Karna, R. P. Suman, et al.

by Dr. Binay Karna, R. P. Suman, et al. Kiran’s General Knowledge a Dictionary of Facts Based on NCERT Latest Syllabus

For Mathematics Section

Quantitative Aptitude for Competitive Examinations- by R S Aggarwal

by R S Aggarwal Magical Books on Quicker Maths- by M. Tyra

by M. Tyra Text Book of Quickest Mathematics- by Kiran Prakashan

by Kiran Prakashan NCERT Solutions Mathematics- by Arihant

by Arihant Mathematics Chapterwise Solved Papers Question Bank- by Yooth Competition Times

For General Intelligence & Reasoning

A Modern Approach to Non-Verbal Reasoning- by R S Aggarwal

by R S Aggarwal A New Approach to Reasoning Verbal & Non-Verbal- by Arihant Publication

by Arihant Publication How to Crack Test Of Reasoning- by Arihant Publication

by Arihant Publication Analytical Reasoning (2018-2019) Session- by M. K. Pandey

by M. K. Pandey Reasoning Verbal & Non Verbal- by Ramniwas Mathuriya

RRB NTPC 2019 | Quick Tips for Preparation

Follow these tips to ace the exam in first attempt-

1. Relax and focus on what all you have studied

2. Don’t waste too much time on the topics that you don’t understand

3. Revise, repeat and practice as much as you can

4. Attempt mock test and choose the aforementioned study material

