JSSC Recruitment 2019: Application for over 1000 posts of Special Branch Constable begins; how to apply

JSSC Jobs 2019

The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has issued notification for the application for the recruitment for the post of Special Branch Constable.

The online application for a total of 1012 vacancies has begun. Candidates can check the official website of Jharkhand SSC i.e. jssc.nic.in for the notice.

The eligible and interested may apply through the prescribed format on or before June 21. The Jharkhand SCC will fill up 1,012 vacant posts through SBCCE-2018.

JSSC Recruitment 2019: How to apply

Interested candidates need to visit the official website of Jharkhand SSC i.e. jssc.nic.in and fill the application form. Candidates are requested to take a printout of the application for future reference. The last date of submission is June 21, 2019.

Dates to remember

Starting date for submission of application through online mode: June 17

Last date for submission of online application: June 21

Date of submitting exam fee: June 18 to June 23

Check Eligibility Criteria for JSSC Special Branch Constable Competitive Exam (SBCCE) 2019:

Educational Qualification Required:

Candidates should have completed class 12 from a recognized board/institute.

Age Limit:

The minimum age limit required to apply for the post is 19 years while the maximum age limit is 27 years.

Selection Process:

The selection for the post will be based on the three stages i.e. written test, physical test, and interview. Aspirants who will qualify all the three stages will get the selection for the post.

Application Fee:

For General Category: Rs 800/-

For SC/ST- Rs 200/-

To read the official notification, candidates can visit the official website at jssc.nic.in.