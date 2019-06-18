IBPS RRB Recruitment 2019: Online applications for over 8000 vacancies begin at ibps.in, apply before last date

IBPS RRB 2019

The Institute of Banking Personal Selection (IBPS) has started invitation from the candidates for multiple posts for regional rural banks for the year 2019. The IBPS has removed more than 8000 vacancies on the post of Group A Officer (Scale-I, II and III) and Group B Office Assistant.

The online application for the IBPS RRB begins today i.e. on June 18 and the last date for the application is July 04. The eligible and interested candidates can visit the official website of IBPS, www.ibps.in and are requested to apply on or before the last date.

Here is how to apply for the IBPS RRB exam 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website ibps.in

Step2: Click on the link CRP for RRBs and then click on the appropriate option or post

Step 2: Scan the necessary documents for upload

Step 3: Register yourself if you are first time user

Step 4: Candidates should note down the provisional registration number and the 16-digit password. The candidates will receive an Email and SMS indicating the number and password.

Sep 5: Upload the necessary documents like photograph, signature, left thumb impression and a handwritten declaration

Step 6: Carefully fill in all the required details in the ‘IBPS RRB Exam 2019’ application form and click on the “FINAL SUBMIT” button at the end

Step 7: Make the payment and click on submit

Application Fee: Intimation Charges

Officer (Scale I, II & III)

- Rs.100 for SC/ST/PWBD candidates.

- Rs.600 for all others

Office Assistant (Multipurpose)

- Rs.100 for SC/ST/PWBD/EXSM candidates.

- Rs.600 for all others

IBPS RRB: How many vacancies for which posts

Office Assistant (Multipurpose) - 3688

Officer Scale-I - 3381

Officer Scale-II (Agricultural Officer) - 106

Officer Scale-II (Marketing Officer) - 45

Officer Scale-II (Treasury Manager) - 11

Officer Scale-II (Law) - 19

Officer Scale-II (CA) - 24

Officer Scale-II (IT) - 76

Officer Scale-II (General Banking Officer) - 893

Officer Scale-III - 157

IBPS RRB: Age range

For Office Assistant (Multipurpose) - For

Officer Scale-III (senior manager) between 18 years and 28 years - For more than 21 years - For less than 40 years

Officer Scale-II (Manager) - Over 21 years - Less than 32 years for

Officer Scale-I (Assistant Manager) - Over 18 years - Under 30 years

This IBPS RRB examination drive will fill up 8,400 vacancies in various regional rural banks in the country, as per official notification. The selection for the IBPS RRB 2019 will take place on the basis of the two online exams and an interview. However, the interviews will be conducted for Officer Scale posts only.