RRB JE CBT-1 exam rescheduled: Exam date, admit card released; here's how to download

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has announced the exam reschedule for the stage-I Computer-Based Test (CBT) to be held for the post of Junior Engineer (JE).

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: June 18, 2019 11:55 IST
The RRB has also released the admit card and train travel authority for eligible candidates at the respective RRB website.

The candidates who have applied for the posts and whose exam was canceled or postponed can now appear for the same. The exam will be conducted on June 26. 

“All candidates, whose 1st stage CBT was rescheduled, may log-in with their credentials through the link to be provided on the official websites of RRBs for knowing their exam city, date, session, downloading train travel authority and e-call letter,” said RRB in an official notice.

RRB JE CBT-1 rescheduled exam date, admit card: How to download

Step 1: Visit the respective RRB website (http://www.rrbcdg.gov.in/)

Step 2: Click on the revised exam schedule/admit card
Step 3: Click on candidate log-in
Step 4: Log-in using details
Step 6: Admit card will appear, download

RRB JE CBT 1 Rescheduled Exam Dates: exam cancelled in the following centers

 The exam has been cancelled in the following centers

RRB Bhubaneswar
RRB Kolkata
RRB Ranchi
RRB Secunderabad

RRB JE CBT-1 rescheduled exam date, admit card: Websites to check

— RRB Guwahati (www.rrbguwahati.gov.im)
— RRB Jammu (www.rrbjammu.nic.in)
— Kolkata (www.rrbkolkata.gov.in)
— Malda (www.rrbmalda.gov.in)
— Mumbai (www.rrbmumbai.gov.in)
— Muzaffarpur (www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in)
— Patna (www.rrbpatna.gov.in)
— Ranchi (www.rrbranchi.gov.in)
— Secunderabad (www.rrbsecunderabad.nic.in)
— Ahmedabad (www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in)
— Ajmer (www.rrbajmer.gov.in)
— Allahabad (www.rrbald.gov.in)
— Bangalore (www.rrbbnc.gov.in)
— Bhopal (www.rrbbpl.nic.in)
— Bhubaneshwar (www.rrbbbs.gov.in)
— Bilaspur(www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in)
— Chandigarh (www.rrbcdg.gov.in)
—  Chennai (www.rrbchennai.gov.in)
— Gorakhpur (www.rrbguwahati.gov.in)
— Siliguri (www.rrbsiliguri.org)
— Thiruvananthapuram (www.rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in)

RRB JE CBT-1 rescheduled exam date, admit card: Exam pattern

The CBT exam will be conducted for 90 minutes in which candidates will be asked 100 multiple-choice questions. For every wrong answer, there is one-third minus-marking. The exam will be conducted online.

​ALSO READ: Mumbai University Admission 2019: Commerce cut-offs rise, state board students struggle

 

