Mumbai University Admission 2019: Commerce cut-offs rise, state board students struggle

Image Source : PTI Mumbai University Admission

The first admission cut-offs for the top degree colleges of Mumbai University has crossed 95% for 2019 academic year. The cut-offs rose by 1 to 2% in some of the popular self-financed (advanced) courses, reported TOI. The rise in the cut-offs is most prominently seen in the commerce stream.

According to TOI reports, at Mumbai’s popular HR college, only students with above 96% were able to get admission in BCom on the first day. The cut-offs at HR college was up from last year’s 95%.

While at N M college the cut-offs were 93 % and 90% at Jai Hind college. The cut-offs in self-financed courses, especially in commerce stream, rose by 1 to 2 percentage points.

“With the cut-off being so high, no HSC student has made it for BCom as the cut-off is 96%,” HR College principal Parag Thakkar told TOI.

“It’s all ISC and CBSE students. For the courses where the cut-off ranges from 95% to 96%, just about one or two HSC students have made it,” he added.



Thakkar also said that they are receiving more applications for “plain” BCom. “The cut-off for that too is more than the self-financing courses,” the HR College principal further added.

Meanwhile, BSc cut-offs in many colleges fell dramatically; at Jai Hind college it slides to 70% from 77% last year.

A report in TOI further said that the most seats in Mumbai’s top colleges were occupied by students from ICSE or CBSE boards students. However, the higher cut-offs in the first list made it difficult for the Mumbai board students to get a seat, as they hold lower marks as compared to them.