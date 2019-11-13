IBPS Clerk PET Admit Card 2019 released. Direct link to download here

IBPS Clerk PET Admit Card 2019 released

IBPS Clerk PET Admit Card 2019: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the Pre-Examination Training (PET) admit card 2019 for the post of Clerk. IBPS will conduct the IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam on December 7, 8, 14 and 21, 2019.

Candidates belong to SC/ST/Minority Community / Ex-Servicemen / Persons with Benchmark Disability category can download their IBPS Clerk PET Call letter from IBPS official website.

IBPS PET Clerk Admit Card 2019 link is also given below. Candidates can download their admit card by providing their Registration No and Password/DOB on or before November 30.

IBPS Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2019 will also be released in due course of time on the official website. The result for the IBPS Clerk exam will be declared in December 2019/ January 2020.

Qualified candidates in the prelims exam will be called for IBPS Clerk Main Examination. IBPS Clerk Main Exam is scheduled on January 19, 2020.

How to download IBPS Clerk PET Admit Card 2019?

1. Visit the IBPS official website-- ibps.in

2. On the home page, click on “Click here to download Pre Exam Training Call Letter for CRP - Clerks -IX for SC/ST/Minority Communities/ Ex-Servicemen/ PWBDs”

3. Enter your details such as Registration No / Roll No and DOB along with Captcha for verification

4. Your IBPS Clerk PET Admit Card 2019 will be displayed on the screen

5. Download and take a printout of the admit card for future reference

