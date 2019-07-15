Image Source : OFFICIAL WEBSITE CPCB Jobs Recruitment 2019

CPCB Recruitment 2019: Apply before July 21 for Consultant, Research Associate posts

CPCB Jobs Recruitment 2019 | Name and Number of the posts:

Posts Number of Posts Research Associate 1 Consultant A 6 Consultant B 9 Consultant A/B* 23 Consultant B (Finance) 2 Consultant B (Admin) 1

The Central Pollution Control Board, Delhi (CPCB) has invited applications for 42 Posts of Consultant and Research Associate. Aspirants can apply for the recruitment process on or before July 21 through the official website of CPCB i.e, cpcb.nic.in . Here we give you the details about the posts, eligibility and application process.

CPCB Jobs Recruitment 2019 | Educational Qualification:

For Research Associate post, candidates must hold a Master’s degree in Environmental Science/Management or Bachelor’s degree in Environmental/ Civil Engineering from a Recognized University/Institute

For Consultant A post, Master’s degree in Environmental Science/Management or Bachelor’s degree in Environmental/Civil Engineering from a Recognized University/Institute is required.

For Consultant B post, candidates should have a Master’s degree in Environmental Science/Management or Bachelor’s degree in Environmental/Civil Engineering from a Recognized University/Institute

For Consultant B (Finance) post, Master’s degree in Commerce or Chartered Accountant as the minimum qualification is required.

For Consultant B (Admin), Master’s degree in Business Administration (HR) or Post Graduate Diploma in HR as the minimum qualification is required.

CPCB Jobs Recruitment 2019 | Age Limit:

For Research Associate post, 35 years is age limit and for Consultant A, the maximum age of the candidate must be 40 years. While for Consultant B posts, candidates' age must be no more than 45 years.

CPCB Jobs Recruitment 2019 | Application process:

Candidates will need to download a form from the official website of CPCB i.e, cpcb.nic.in. After filling it they will have to take printouts of the required documents and enclose with the form. The form along with the relevant documents should be submitted to the address mentioned below.

Address: Senior Administrative Officer, Central Pollution Control Board, Parivesh Bhawan, East Arjun Nagar, Shahdara, Delhi – 110 032