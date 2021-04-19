Bihar Class 10, 12 compartment exams 2021, DElEd exam 2020 postponed

Image Source : PTI The class 12 compartment exams from April 29 to May 10

Bihar Class 10, 12 compartment exams 2021: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has postponed the exams which were scheduled to be held in April-May. The classes 10, 12 compartment exams, Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) exam have been postponed, and the revised exam schedule will be announced soon.

The BSEB in a tweet mentioned that the exams were postponed considering the Covid-19 situation in the state. The D.El.Ed exams were scheduled to be held from April 26 to 30, class 12 compartment exams from April 29 to May 10, and class 10 exams from May 5 to 8.

The schools, educational institutions in the state will be closed till May 15.

Meanwhile, though CISCE, CBSE, state boards have either cancelled or postponed their classes 10, 12 exams, the Bihar board had conducted and declared the results of both classes 10 and 12. A total of 77.97 per cent of students cleared the class 12 exams successfully, while 78.17 per cent of students passed the matric exam successfully.

