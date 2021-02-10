Image Source : SLPRBASSAM.IN Assam Police Constable Admit Card 2021 released. Check direct link to download UB/AB exams hall ticket

Assam Police Constable Admit Card 2021: State Level Police Recruitment Board, SLPRB has released Assam Police Admit Card 2021 for Constable recruitment on its official website. SLPRB has released the admit card link of Physical Endurance Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST) for the post of Constable (AB/UB).

Candidates, who have applied for Assam Police Constable recruitment can download Assam Police Admit Card from the official website of SLPRB i.e. slprbassam.

State Level Police Recruitment Board, Assam (SLPRB Assam) is conducting this recruitment drive to fill in a total of 2391 Constable (UB) and 4271 Constable (AB) posts.

Steps and link to download Assam Police UB/AB Constable admit card is provided below.

Go to official website of SLPRB- slprbassam.in

Click on ‘Link’ Tab given under 'Download the Admit Card of first 15 Districts for the post of Constable AB/UB’.

Enter your Phone Number/Email ID/ Application ID

Now, Click on ‘Login’

Download SLPRB Constable Admit Card 2020

Candidates facing problem difficulty in downloading admit card may contact on 8826762317 or Email at helpdesk.admit@gmail.com.

Assam Police UB AB will held from 15 January 2021 in following 15 districts in 1st phase:

Biswanath

Charaideo

Chirang

Darrang

Dhemaji

Dima Hasao

Hailakandi

Hojai

Kamrup Metro

Karbi Anglong

Majuli

Morigaon

West Karbi Anglong

Sonitpur

Udalguri

