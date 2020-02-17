Image Source : FILE AIIMS Patna Nursing Officer Admit Card 2020 released. Direct link

AIIMS Patna Nursing Officer Admit Card 2020: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Patna has released the Nursing Officer Admit Card 2020. AIIMS Patna Nursing Officer Computer Based Test (CBT) is scheduled to be held on 23 February 2020. Candidates who have applied for the AIIMS Nursing Officer Exam can check and download their admit card from the official website of All India Institute of Medical Sciences Patna-- aiimspatna.org.

How to Download AIIMS Patna Nursing Officer Admit Card 2020?

1. Visit the AIIMS Exam official website- aiimspatna.org

2. On the homepage, click on 'Download Admit Card for Nursing Officer' link

3. Enter all the required credentials for login

4. Your AIIMS Patna Nursing Officer Admit Card 2020 will appear on the screen

5. Download and take a printout for future reference

Also Read: ITBP Constable Admit Card 2020: DIRECT LINK

Also Read: ISRO Recruitment 2020: Vacancies for 182 posts; salary upto Rs 45,000. Check details