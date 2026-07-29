Young man stabbed to death, woman critically injured after resisting molestation in Delhi's Bharat Nagar

New Delhi:

A young man was stabbed to death in Delhi's Bharat Nagar park while his woman companion sustained serious injuries. The deceased has been identified as Sunil. As per initial reports, the two were attacked after resisting molestation by four to five assailants. Both the injured individuals were taken to Deepchand Bandhu Hospital, but the doctors declared the young man dead on arrival. The condition of the young woman is critical, as per doctors.

The police have initiated an investigation and launched a search for the absconding accused.

Similar incident: 19-year-old stabbed to death in Delhi's Kalkaji

A 19-year-old Class 11 student was allegedly stabbed to death earlier this month following a dispute with a group of people in southeast Delhi's Kalkaji. The incident took place near a park in the B Block of DDA Flats in Kalkaji. The victim, identified as Saiyed Husain (19), was a resident of JJ Camp in Okhla Phase-II, Delhi.

According to police, a PCR call reporting a quarrel among school students was received at around 2:23 pm on Monday. A police team rushed to the spot and found the victim with stab injuries.A CATS ambulance arrived shortly afterward, and paramedics administered cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) before rushing the injured student to the AIIMS Trauma Centre. However, doctors declared him dead on arrival, police said.

"He was a Class 11 student studying at an MCD school in Kalkaji. Preliminary investigation has revealed that Husain was stabbed during a quarrel involving two or three persons," a senior police officer said.

Murder accused arrested in Seelampur

In a separate incident, Delhi Police arrested a man from Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh, for allegedly stabbing his 45-year-old wife to death with a pair of scissors in northeast Delhi's Seelampur. Police suspect the accused attacked his wife over suspicions that she was involved in an illicit relationship.

According to police, the incident took place at around 7:32 pm on July 16. After receiving information, a police team reached the spot and found the woman lying in a pool of blood with multiple serious injuries. She was rushed to Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

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19-year-old Class 11 student stabbed to death after quarrel in Delhi's Kalkaji