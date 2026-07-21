19-year-old Class 11 student stabbed to death after quarrel in Delhi's Kalkaji

New Delhi:

A 19-year-old Class 11 student was allegedly stabbed to death following a dispute with a group of people in southeast Delhi's Kalkaji on Monday afternoon, police said. The incident took place near a park in the B Block of DDA Flats in Kalkaji.

The victim, identified as Saiyed Husain (19), was a resident of JJ Camp in Okhla Phase-II, Delhi.

Student stabbed during quarrel

According to police, a PCR call reporting a quarrel among school students was received at around 2:23 pm on Monday. A police team rushed to the spot and found the victim with stab injuries.

A CATS ambulance arrived shortly afterward, and paramedics administered cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) before rushing the injured student to the AIIMS Trauma Centre. However, doctors declared him dead on arrival, police said.

"He was a Class 11 student studying at an MCD school in Kalkaji. Preliminary investigation has revealed that Husain was stabbed during a quarrel involving two or three persons," a senior police officer said.

Two people held

Two persons have been apprehended in connection with the case, police said, adding that the investigation is underway to establish their exact role in the incident. Police said the suspected attackers have been identified, and multiple teams have been formed to trace and apprehend the remaining accused.

Police said that a case has been registered and further investigation into the matter is underway. They are examining CCTV camera footage from the area and questioning witnesses to ascertain the sequence of events leading to the attack.

The exact motive behind the incident is yet to be established. The body has been sent for postmortem.

Murder accused arrested in Seelampur

In a separate incident, Delhi Police arrested a man from Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh, for allegedly stabbing his 45-year-old wife to death with a pair of scissors in northeast Delhi's Seelampur. Police suspect the accused attacked his wife over suspicions that she was involved in an illicit relationship.

According to police, the incident took place at around 7:32 pm on July 16. After receiving information, a police team reached the spot and found the woman lying in a pool of blood with multiple serious injuries. She was rushed to Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

(With PTI inputs)

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