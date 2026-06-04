'We just moved in...': PG students evicted overnight as Malviya Nagar mishap triggers safety crackdown

New Delhi:

Wednesday's fire at the Flourish Stays Hotel in Delhi's Malviya Nagar left 21 people, mostly foreigners, dead. The incident sent shockwaves across the national capital after which authorities swung into action against all such buildings, hotels and paying guests (PGs) that have been constructed illegal in the city-state.

However, this has left many students and aspirants nowhere to go. India TV visited a girl's PG in Malviya Nagar where students have been asked to vacate. India TV found out that the PG lacked basic fire safety norms, with just one staircase and a lift.

India TV also spoke to one of the students, who said she was asked by the PG's owner to vacate the building. "The owner told me vacate (my room at the PG)... My mother stays in Delhi, but I stay here for my studies. I don't know why I have been asked to vacate the PG. I shifted here recently, though," said the girl, Kushi.

Another girl said she had shifted to the PG just a couple of days ago, but was asked by the owner to vacate the PG. "I was not here when the fire broke out (at the hotel)... I had gone to meet my mother," she said.

Congested roads, alleys

Many roads and alleys in Malviya Nagar are heavily congested, and lack safety norms. The locals there said they have been living there for years, but pointed out that authorities have hardly taken action.

"These hotels were built here just few years ago. There is no way for any kind of exit. This comes under the MCD... Even we are scared," a local told India TV.

India TV also spoke with the resident welfare association (RWA) president of Hauz Rani village, who said he had informed Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Somnath Bharti, former MLA of Malviya Nagar, about the illegal activities that were being carried out here but no action was taken.

Authorities swing into action

A day after the incident, authorities have swung into action and have sealed the area as a precautionary measure and to facilitate structural assessment and evidence collection. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, who met the victims on Thursday at the Max Hospital in Saket, also warned against strict action and has sought a report from the officials.

Meanwhile, the police have arrested Flourish Stays Hotel's owner Lavkesh Bajaj, registering a case of culpable homicide against him. The police have also launched a search to nab the hotel manager Jai Mishra, while forensic teams continue to stay at the site to collect evidence.

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