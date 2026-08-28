New elevated road to come up in Delhi soon, traffic jams will be reduced, know all about project plan

New Delhi:

Here comes a piece of good news for the commuters of Delhi as a new elevated road to come up in Delhi soon. To reduce traffic congestion, the Delhi government is planning to hire a private consultant to construct an approximately 61-kilometre elevated corridor along the Najafgarh drain, connecting Wazirabad to North Delhi. The government announced the project in February this year. However, the Public Works Department (PWD) plans now to hire a consultant to conduct a feasibility study and prepare a project plan.

New elevated road in Delhi: Traffic jams will be reduced

"The stretch is heavily congested due to a mix of slow-moving vehicles and cross movements during peak and non-peak hours, causing heavy traffic. We plan to hire a consultant to conduct a feasibility study before the project starts," a PWD official was quoted as saying by PTI.

According to the project plan, roads will be developed from Chhawla to Basaidarapur along both sides of the drain over a length of 27.415 kilometres, totalling 54.83 kilometres across both banks. Moreover, a 5.94-kilometre two-lane road will be constructed on the left bank from Jhatikra Bridge to Chhawla Bridge.

New elevated road to cut travel time and fuel consumption

"The primary objective of the project is to reduce congestion on major roads and cut travel time and fuel consumption, and lower vehicular emissions. The corridor will provide inter-connectivity with major roads including Outer Ring Road, Inner Ring Road, Shivaji Marg, Pankha Road, UER-II (connecting to NH-9 Rohtak Road), Najafgarh Road and other key routes," the official said, adding that the total cost of the project is estimated at Rs 454 crore.

As part of the project, a paved road approximately 61 kilometres long and 7 metres wide will be constructed along the Najafgarh drain. Separate tracks will be developed for walking, jogging and cycling. A new bridge will be constructed near the Dwarka Metro Depot to facilitate smoother movement.

Landscaping and tree plantation will be undertaken soon

According to the project plan, landscaping and tree plantation will be undertaken along the corridor and where required, new boundary walls will be constructed and damaged walls repaired. Officials further added that at a few junctions along the proposed corridor alignment, Delhi Metro rail corridors will be part of the study.

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