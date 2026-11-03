Delhi chokes ahead of Diwali as overall AQI hits 331, several areas in 'severe' zone

New Delhi:

Delhi's air quality deteriorated sharply ahead of Diwali, with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) touching 331 on Tuesday morning, placing the national capital in the 'very poor' category. Several areas, however, recorded AQI levels in the 'severe' zone.

The deterioration comes a day after Delhi recorded its first 'very poor' AQI reading of the season on Monday. The index stood at 312 at 9 am before rising to 324 by 4 pm and climbing further to 331 by 7 am on Tuesday, according to the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM).

Several Areas in 'severe' zone

The readings indicate that pollution levels in several parts of the city have crossed the 400 mark, falling in the 'severe' category, even as the overall city-wide AQI remains in the 'very poor' category. According to the latest readings, Jahangirpuri recorded the highest AQI at 499, followed by Rohini at 431, Bawana at 408, Narela at 406 and Delhi Technological University (DTU) at 403.

Other areas like Patparganj recorded an AQI of 379, followed by R K Puram at 374, ITO at 373, Okhla Phase-2 at 352, Chandni Chowk at 352, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium at 355 and Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) at 328.

Some parts of the national capital recorded relatively lower pollution levels, with their AQI falling in the poor category. Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport's Terminal 3 recorded an AQI of 287, followed by Anand Vihar at 279, Uttam Nagar at 274 and IMD Lodhi Road at 226.

According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

GRAP-2 curbs imposed in Delhi-NCR

Earlier on Monday, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) imposed stage two measures in Delhi-NCR under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) as air quality slipped into the 'very poor' category.

GRAP is a set of emergency measures that kick in to prevent further deterioration of air quality once it reaches a certain threshold.

The first stage, GRAP-1, kicks in when the AQI is between 201 and 300; the second stage, GRAP-2, is invoked when the AQI is between 301 and 400; GRAP-3 kicks in between 401 and 500; and GRAP-4 is invoked when the AQI is more than 450.

With GRAP-2 restrictions in place, authorities will intensify measures to curb dust pollution and promote public transport. The measures include regular mechanical road cleaning, water sprinkling, and the use of anti-smog guns to reduce dust. Parking fees will also be increased as part of the measures.

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Delhi air quality slips to 'severe' category ahead of Diwali, AQI touches 428