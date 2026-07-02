Slip roads on Ghaziabad elevated road to provide relief to commuters of Indirapuram, Vasundhara and Vaishali

Ghaziabad:

In good news for lakhs of daily commuters in Ghaziabad and areas adjacent to Delhi, the Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA) has completed the tender process for two major slip roads on the Rajnagar Extension Elevated Road, considered Ghaziabad's lifeline. According to reports, the authority has completed all preparations to build new slip roads and ramps on this elevated road. With the start of this new project, people travelling to and from Indirapuram, Vaishali, and Vasundhara will experience relief from the traffic jams on this route.

GDA completed the tender process

Ghaziabad Development Authority Chief Engineer Alok Ranjan stated that the tender process for this important project has been completed. The tender has been awarded to JSP Construction, which will soon begin ground-breaking work.

The slip road project is estimated to cost approximately Rs 80 crore and will include a 7.5-meter-wide carriageway. Two modern roundabouts will also be developed to ensure smooth traffic flow and control vehicle speeds, preventing traffic congestion at any point.

Where will new ramps be built?

According to officials, two special ramps are being constructed under this plan to connect two of the city's busiest areas. The first ramp will be a lifeline for motorists coming from Delhi and needing to go to Vasundhara. It will go directly to Sahibabad via Vaishali, reducing traffic on the inner roads.

The second ramp will connect to the elevated road near the Kanawani Temple in Indirapuram. With this ramp, residents of Indirapuram will avoid the long detour to reach Delhi and will be able to access the elevated road directly from Kanawani.

Project to save time and fuel

The biggest benefit of these slip roads will be that a journey that currently takes drivers one to one and a quarter hours will now be completed in just 20 to 25 minutes. This will not only save people valuable time but also reduce petrol and diesel costs.

Meanwhile, the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) has introduced 10 additional Namo Bharat train trips during peak hours on the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut corridor to meet the rising commuter demand. The enhanced services are aimed at reducing waiting times, increasing frequency, and providing greater convenience for daily commuters, including office-goers and students.

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