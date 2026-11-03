'Rs 14,000 crore loss over a month': Trade body writes to Delhi Police not to permit rallies till Nov 11

New Delhi:

The Chamber of Trade & Industry (CTI) has written a letter to Delhi Police requesting not to permit rallies or protests till November 11. The trade body requested not to permit rallies, sit-ins, protests or protest marches particularly in areas such as Connaught Place, Jantar Mantar, Ramlila Maidan, India Gate, Rajghat, Delhi Gate, Central Delhi and Old Delhi. The trade organisations suffered a loss of around Rs 14,000 crore over a month due to protests and rallies, CTI mentioned in the letter.

Trade organisations suffer Rs 12,000 crore loss due to INDIA bloc's November 1 rally

The CTI earlier said that due to INDIA bloc's November 1 rally at the Ramlila Maidan, the wholesale and retail markets were heavily impacted, and they have to bear a loss of around Rs 12,000 crore ahead of Diwali. The business community expressed deep resentment against the opposition and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. CTI reportedly wrote four separate letters to Gandhi on October 24, October 27, October 28, and November 1, requesting him to postpone the rally or change the venue to safeguard festive trade. Despite this, the rally went ahead as scheduled.

As per the trade body, around 2.5 lakh of 3 lakh shops across 25 major wholesale and retail markets remained closed on Sunday, November 1 due to the rally. The organisation claimed that prominent markets including Chandni Chowk, Sadar Bazar, Connaught Place, Karol Bagh, and Kashmiri Gate were among the worst affected during the peak shopping period ahead of the festival.

CTI Chairman Brijesh Goyal told ANI, "During the peak Diwali season, these markets with individual turnovers collectively generate business worth approximately 10,000 to 12,000 crore rupees. Even where shops remained open, sales were virtually non-existent; there were simply no customers. As a result, the trading sector in Delhi has suffered a loss of roughly 10,000 to 11,000 crore rupees. The question now arises: who will compensate for this loss, or who will make up for it—will the organisers do so? This is a significant loss, especially given that the peak Diwali season was underway, with Dhanteras shopping just four days away."

-With IANS inputs.

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