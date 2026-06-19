55-km-long elevated corridor along Ring Road to ease traffic in Delhi, check full details here

New Delhi:

There is some good news for the millions of people who face daily traffic jams in the national capital. To make the Ring Road, one of Delhi's busiest roads, free of traffic jams, the government has approved a 55-kilometre-long elevated corridor project. Upon completion of this ambitious project, communication will be faster, easier, and more comfortable.

3 elevated corridors to be built in the first phase

According to the Public Works Department's (PWD) plan, a total of six elevated corridors will be built on the Ring Road. Under the first phase, three elevated corridors from Azadpur to Ashram Chowk will be built. A detailed project report (DPR) is being prepared for this project. The government has decided to prioritise the stretch, as studies have found that construction there will be relatively easy.

Relief from daily traffic jams

Delhi's Ring Road is one of the city's most important roads. Long traffic jams are common here during peak hours. Despite the construction of several flyovers, heavy traffic remains a major challenge. The construction of an elevated corridor will allow long-distance vehicles to travel above, while local traffic will use the road below. This will ease traffic congestion and significantly reduce travel times.

Two new bridges will be built on Yamuna

A key feature of this project is the construction of two new bridges over the Yamuna River. The first bridge will be built near Chandgi Ram Akhara, allowing the elevated corridor to reach the other side of the Yamuna. The second bridge will be built near the Iron Bridge, where the corridor will reconnect with the Ring Road. These new bridges will also improve connectivity between East and West Delhi.

Construction may begin by the end of the year

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has approved the project. According to sources, construction could begin by the end of this year once the DPR is complete. However, work on the remaining three proposed corridors will be delayed due to technical challenges, including space constraints and the metro line.

Meanwhile, the government has approved a 4-kilometre-long signal-free elevated corridor along Sant Shri Nagpal (SSN) Marg in Chhatarpur. Sharing details of the approval, Delhi PWD Minister Parvesh Verma said that using this elevated corridor will save commuters significant time. The flyover stretches from Anuvrat Marg to DLF Farms along SSN Marg.