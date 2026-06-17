Travel by Air India to be cheaper as airline introduces 'basic fare' category - What it means for passengers

New Delhi:

Air India, the nation's leading airline, has announced a major update for flyers looking for affordable airfares. The airline has introduced a "basic fare" category for select domestic flights. The basic fare option allows passengers to choose tickets based on their needs and budget. This new option is especially suitable for those who want to travel at a lower cost and don't want to pay extra for extra services. According to the airlines, the basic fare has been introduced on a pilot basis and is entirely optional. According to Air India, passengers will also be able to choose from the three other fare categories - value, classic and flex - that offer complimentary meals.

Available for travel in economy class

Air India's new basic fare has been introduced on select domestic routes and will be available only to economy class passengers. Passengers will be allowed 15 kg of checked-in baggage and 7 kg of cabin baggage. Beverages such as tea and coffee will also be provided free of charge. However, this fare will not include free meals, allowing for a lower price than before.

"Being trialled on select domestic routes, the Basic fare is available for travel in Economy Class and is designed for travellers who prioritise value.

It includes a 15 kg checked baggage allowance, 7 kg cabin baggage allowance, complimentary beverage service (tea/coffee), while complimentary meals are not included," the airline said in a statement.

According to the airline, the basic fare simply provides one more layer of choice for value-price-conscious travellers who prefer a more unbundled offering.

You can buy food after booking tickets

Passengers choosing the basic fare can also purchase meals up to 24 hours before their flight. A variety of options will be available, including vegetarian, non-vegetarian, Jain, and diabetic meals. If a flight reschedules for any reason, pre-booked meals will be transferred to the new flight, or a full refund will be provided.

Currently running on a trial basis

Air India stated that the basic fare has been introduced as a pilot project on some domestic routes. A decision to continue with this option will depend on passenger response and demand. According to the airline, it may be implemented on other routes in the future.

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