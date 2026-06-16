Rs 75 final dividend: Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India shares to trade ex-date soon, details here

Mumbai:

Shares of Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India are on investors' radar as they will trade ex-date soon for a Rs 75 dividend. In today's trade, the stock opened in green at Rs 4,798.10 against the previous close of Rs 4,706.45 on the BSE. However, it witnessed some profit booking and touched an intraday low of Rs 4,720. The stock ended the trading session at Rs 4767.50, with a gain of Rs 61.05 or 1.30 per cent from the last closing price. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 10,979.85 crore. The stock has a 52-week high of Rs 5,954, hit on June 30, and a 52-week low of Rs 3,950.50, touched on March 2, 2026.

Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India Dividend Record Date

The board of directors of the company has approved a final dividend of Rs 75 per equity share, with a face value of Rs 10 each, and has fixed June 19, 2026, as the record and ex-date to determine shareholders' eligibility for this corporate action.

An ex-date is the cutoff date that determines the eligibility of shareholders for a corporate action.

Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India Dividend History

Earlier to this, the company had paid a final dividend of Rs 55 to its shareholders.

Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India Share Price History

According to BSE Analytics, the stock has corrected 6.15 per cent in one year. On a year-to-date basis, the stock has gained 5.01 per cent as against the correction of 9.84 per cent in the benchmark index.

Meanwhile, benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty rose for the third consecutive day today amid a positive trend in global markets and softening crude oil prices following a peace deal between the US and Iran.

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 544.15 points, or 0.71 per cent, to settle at 76,808.48. Intraday, it surged 582.41 points, or 0.76 per cent, to 76,846.74.

The 50-share NSE Nifty climbed 135.25 points, or 0.57 per cent, to end at 23,989.15. During the day, it jumped 148.7 points, or 0.62 per cent, to 24,002.60. Foreign investors turning net buyers in Indian equities also boosted the sentiment, according to experts.