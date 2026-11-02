The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has invoked Stage II of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across Delhi-NCR with immediate effect after Delhi's air quality deteriorated to the 'Very Poor' category. The measures include a ban on coal and firewood in hotels and restaurants, tighter regulation of diesel generator sets, higher parking fees and intensified road cleaning to reduce dust pollution.

Delhi's AQI rose from 261, in the 'Poor' category, on November 1 to 324, in the 'Very Poor' category, on November 2, according to the CAQM order. Stage II measures will apply across the region alongside the Stage I actions already in force. Separately, revised vehicle-entry rules came into effect in Delhi on November 1. These set out which vehicles can enter the capital and which face restrictions.

Which vehicles are allowed to enter Delhi?

According to the Delhi Traffic Police advisory on the revised GRAP rules, the following vehicles are allowed to enter Delhi, subject to applicable rules:

BS-VI-compliant vehicles

CNG vehicles

Electric vehicles

Vehicles covered by official exemptions

A valid Pollution Under Control Certificate (PUCC) is also required wherever applicable. The traffic police has advised motorists to check their vehicle's eligibility before travelling to Delhi.

Which vehicles are restricted or not allowed?

The revised vehicle-entry rules place restrictions on certain vehicles entering Delhi:

Vehicles below BS-VI emission standards: Petrol and diesel vehicles that do not meet BS-VI standards face entry restrictions.

Petrol and diesel vehicles that do not meet BS-VI standards face entry restrictions. Vehicles without a valid PUCC: Vehicles without a valid Pollution Under Control Certificate may also be restricted, including otherwise compliant vehicles.

Vehicles without a valid Pollution Under Control Certificate may also be restricted, including otherwise compliant vehicles. Non-compliant interstate buses: Buses entering Delhi from other states must meet the applicable requirements. The revised rules restrict non-compliant interstate buses.

Buses entering Delhi from other states must meet the applicable requirements. The revised rules restrict non-compliant interstate buses. Tractors and 'jugaad' vehicles: These face restrictions as applicable under the rules.

These face restrictions as applicable under the rules. Trucks passing through Delhi: Goods vehicles that are not destined for Delhi should use the peripheral expressways rather than pass through the capital.

The vehicle restrictions are separate from the November 2 Stage II invocation. The revised GRAP schedule approved by CAQM in September moved certain measures, including restrictions on the entry of buses from NCR and adjoining states that are BS-IV or below, from Stage II to Stage I.

What is banned under Stage II GRAP?

Coal and firewood in hotels and restaurants

The use of coal and firewood, including in tandoors, is prohibited in hotels and restaurants. The restriction is aimed at reducing emissions from these sources.

Unrestricted use of diesel generator sets

The operation of diesel generator sets is subject to regulation under GRAP. Their use must follow the applicable conditions; Stage II does not allow unrestricted operation.

Parking at existing rates

Parking fees are to be increased to discourage private vehicle use. The CAQM order directs the increase but does not specify one uniform revised fee for all locations.

What else will change under Stage II?

Civic bodies across Delhi-NCR are to intensify mechanical or vacuum road sweeping and water sprinkling, using dust suppressants where required. The measures are intended to reduce dust from roads, with agencies directed to strengthen action in pollution hotspots and keep a close watch on air quality.

The CAQM has directed agencies to implement and monitor the measures under both Stage I and Stage II. The Sub-Committee will continue reviewing air quality and forecasts to decide whether further action is needed.

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