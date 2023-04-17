Follow us on Image Source : AAP (TWITTER) AAP fields Shelly Oberoi, Aaley Mohammad Iqbal for April 26 MCD mayoral polls

MCD Mayoral Polls: Aam Aadmi Party has once again fielded Shelly Oberoi and Aaley Mohammad Iqbal for the April 26 mayoral elections. MCD Mayor Shelly Oberoi and Deputy Mayor Aaley Mohammad Iqbal on Monday filed their nominations for the polls for a possible second consecutive team.

"We will repeat Shelly Oberoi and Aaley Mohammad Iqbal as candidates for mayor and deputy mayor posts respectively. AAP had emerged victorious despite the BJP's attempts to disrupt the mayoral polls earlier. Our candidates will win the polls this time too," AAP leader Sanjay Singh said in a press conference earlier in the day.

AAP emerged victorious in the latest mayoral polls

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elects a new mayor after the end of every financial year. Singh also accused the opposition BJP of attempting to disrupt the mayoral polls earlier. Despite that, the AAP emerged victorious, he added.

Oberoi and Iqbal later filed their nomination papers in the presence of AAP leaders Singh and Atishi. The post of the mayor sees five single-year terms on a rotation basis, with the first year being reserved for women, the second for the open category, the third for the reserved category, and the remaining two again for the open category.

The December 4 civic polls last year were the first after the three corporations were unified into the MCD and a fresh delimitation exercise was carried out, reducing the total number of wards from 272 in 2012 to 250. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had emerged victorious in the polls.

(with inputs from PTI)

