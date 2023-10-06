'Liquor scam is completely false... everything is baseless': Kejriwal targets Centre

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses media on alleged liquor scam

Delhi Liquor Scam: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday once again targeted the Centre over the arrest of AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh saying the liquor scam is completely false as they don't have even an iota of evidence, everything is baseless.

"...They probed us so much, did anything come out?... You heard the Supreme Court yesterday, the entire liquor scam is false, not even a penny was exchanged. Judge kept asking for evidence but they had none. In a few days, the liquor scam would shut and they would come up with something else. All they want is to keep people tangled in agencies and investigations. They themselves will neither work nor let anyone else work," said Arvind Kejriwal.

"False cases are being fabricated against the opposition leaders to instill fear in them. Not just politicians but also businessmen are being targeted. Such an atmosphere of fear is not good for the progress of the country," the chief minister added.

The Enforcement Directorate made another arrest in the excise policy scam after it conducted day-long raids at Sanjay Singh's premises on Wednesday.

The AAP MP has been sent to ED custody till October 10.

Moments after Singh's arrest, several opposition leaders rallied behind the AAP MP and accused the Centre of targeting its opponents.

Earlier today, ED summoned two associates of Sanjay Singh for questioning in the Excise policy linked money laundering case, officials said.

Sarvesh Mishra and Vivek Tyagi are expected to be confronted with the evidence seized by the agency during the investigation and it is understood that they will be confronted with Singh too.

With inputs from PTI

