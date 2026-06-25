Delhi weather: IMD predicts cloudy sky with thunderstorms on Friday, rainfall to continue till July 1

New Delhi:

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday predicted a generally cloudy sky with thunderstorms accompanied by rain on Friday. The weather office said maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle around 40 degrees Celsius and 26 degrees Celsius, respectively. Similar weather, with thunderstorms and rain, is expected to continue till July 1.

Delhi records a cloudy day with light rain

On Thursday, Delhi recorded a cloudy day with light rain in isolated parts as the maximum temperature settled at 38.8 degrees Celsius, 1.6 notches above normal, while the "feels-like" temperature touched 44.1 degrees Celsius. The IMD has issued a yellow alert for Thursday night, forecasting thunderstorms accompanied by rain at isolated places.

Palam recorded a maximum temperature of 39.5 degrees Celsius, 1.9 notches above normal, while Lodi Road logged 38.6 degrees Celsius, 1.6 notches above normal. The Ridge station recorded 40.1 degrees Celsius, 1.4 notches above normal, while Ayanagar registered 37.3 degrees Celsius, 1.9 notches below normal.

Light rain was recorded at a few places

Light rain was recorded at a few places during the day, with Ayanagar receiving 9.2 mm of rainfall between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm. The station also recorded the highest 24-hour cumulative rainfall at 21.2 mm. The Ridge received 11.6 mm, Lodi Road 7.1 mm, Palam 5.6 mm and Safdarjung 2.2 mm during the 24-hour period ending at 8:30 am.

The minimum temperature at Safdarjung settled at 25.2 degrees Celsius, 2.7 notches below normal. Palam recorded a minimum of 22.8 degrees Celsius, 5.2 notches below normal, Lodi Road 25.4 degrees Celsius, 1.6 notches below normal, the Ridge 22.2 degrees Celsius, 4.4 notches below normal, and Ayanagar 22.4 degrees Celsius, 5.2 notches below normal.

Delhi's air quality was recorded in the "moderate" category

Delhi's air quality was recorded in the "moderate" category, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 130 at 4 pm, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). According to the CPCB, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered "good", 51-100 "satisfactory", 101-200 "moderate", 201-300 "poor", 301-400 "very poor", and 401-500 "severe".

On June 23, rain lashed several parts of Delhi, leading to a sharp drop in temperatures across the national capital, with the weather department forecasting more rain in the second half of the week.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) data, the city's maximum temperature rose slightly, but thunderstorm activity brought the temperature down in several parts of Delhi. Safdarjung, the city's base weather station, recorded a maximum temperature of 40.1 degrees Celsius, 1.5 notches above normal and 1.7 degrees higher than the previous day.

The minimum temperature settled at 26.8 degrees Celsius, 1.2 notches below the normal and 0.5 degrees lower than the day before. IMD data showed that Safdarjung received 8.4 mm of rain between 2.30 pm and 5.30 pm, along with winds reaching up to 52 kmph at 2.30 pm, leading to a seven-degree temperature drop.

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