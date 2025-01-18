Delhi schools to resume physical classes as pollution curbs lifted | Check details

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Check notice for resumption of physical classes in Delhi schools. (Representative image)

The Delhi government has issued a notice directing all schools to resume physical classes after anti-pollution curbs and measures were revoked in the national capital over the last week. The Directorate of Education (DoE), in a notice dated January 17, said the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) had decided to lift measures under Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) with immediate effect.

As a result, all classes in both private and government schools will be conducted in physical mode, effective immediately, it said.

The directive applies to all schools, including government schools, government unaided schools, unaided recognized private schools, and schools under the NDMC (New Delhi Municipal Council), MCD (Municipal Corporation of Delhi), and Delhi Cantonment Board.

“All government, government unaided, unaided recognised private schools of the DoE, NDMC (New Delhi Municipal Council), MCD (Municipal Corporation of Delhi), and the Delhi Cantonment Board are informed hereby to resume offline classes. Thus, all classes in all schools are to be held in physical mode with immediate effect, the DoE notice read.

The DoE also instructed the heads of the schools to promptly inform students, staff and parents about the decision. Regular physical classes are expected to resume on Monday.

Students, parents and guardians have been advised to contact their respective school authorities for additional information or clarifications.

(With inputs from PTI)